In-laws kill Dalit man for marrying upper-caste woman

Dalit man killed by in-laws for marrying upper-caste woman in Uttarakhand

The couple had got married on August 21 and Chandra was abducted by his in-laws on Thursday

PTI
PTI, Pithoragarh,
  • Sep 02 2022, 22:36 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2022, 22:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A Dalit man was allegedly killed by his in-laws for marrying an upper-caste woman in Uttarakhand's Almora district, an official said on Friday.

Jagdish Chandra, a Dalit political activist from Panuadhokhan village, was found dead in a car in Bhikiasain town on Friday, Salt sub-division tehsildar Nisha Rani said.

His wife's mother, her step-father and her step-brother were caught while taking the body in the car to dispose of it, she said, adding they were immediately placed under arrest.

The couple had got married on August 21 and Chandra was abducted by his in-laws on Thursday, Rani said.

On August 27, the couple wrote to the administration seeking security, citing a threat to their lives, Uttarakhand Parivartan Party leader P C Tiwari said.

He said the victim had contested elections from the Salt assembly seat twice on the party's symbol.

Tiwari said had the administration acted on the couple's complaint, Chandra could have been saved.

Calling the murder a matter of shame for Uttarakhand, he demanded a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the victim's wife.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Uttarkhand
Dalits

What's Brewing

Meet the woman bringing India’s forests back to life

Meet the woman bringing India’s forests back to life

PM Narendra Modi unveils new ensign for Indian Navy

PM Narendra Modi unveils new ensign for Indian Navy

In Pics | Godmen involved in cases of sexual assault

In Pics | Godmen involved in cases of sexual assault

Pandas & Trump teach HK kids about national security

Pandas & Trump teach HK kids about national security

PM Modi commissions INS Vikrant in Kochi; See Pics

PM Modi commissions INS Vikrant in Kochi; See Pics

 