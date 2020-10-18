Dalit woman gang-raped at gunpoint in Uttar Pradesh

Dalit woman gang-raped at gunpoint in Uttar Pradesh

A case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC and the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989

PTI
PTI, Kanpur,
  • Oct 18 2020, 20:22 ist
  • updated: Oct 18 2020, 20:22 ist
The incident took place a week back, but the police were informed about the alleged gang-rape on Sunday. Credit: Feminism in India

A Dalit woman was allegedly raped at gunpoint by two men, including a former village head, in Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

"The incident took place a week back, but the police were informed about the alleged gang-rape on Sunday," Superintendent of Police (Kanpur Dehat) Keshav Kumar Choudhary said.

According to a complaint filed by the victim’s parents, the accused duo barged into their house when the 22-year-old woman was alone and raped her one by one at gunpoint. They then left after threatening her of dire consequences if she dared to speak about the incident to anyone.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC and the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 in the matter, Choudhary said.

Three police teams headed by SHO Derapur, circle officer and additional SP apart from SWAT team have been formed to arrest the absconding accused, he added.

The incident comes close on the heels of the gangrape-murder of another Dalit woman in Hathras that had drawn intense outrage after alleged apathy of the administration.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh
rape
Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes
Dalit

What's Brewing

'Covid new layer to gender equality in education issue'

'Covid new layer to gender equality in education issue'

'Tectonic fault line in Ladakh active, moving north'

'Tectonic fault line in Ladakh active, moving north'

Coronavirus spikes collide with public fatigue, apathy

Coronavirus spikes collide with public fatigue, apathy

This Trump painting may fetch $750,000 before election

This Trump painting may fetch $750,000 before election

Racism in the closet

Racism in the closet

 