Day after road cave-in, DJB fixes pipeline leakages

Day after road cave-in, Delhi Jal Board says leakages in underground water pipeline plugged

The PWD had earlier said the portion of the road caved in because of the leakage in an underground DJB line

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 01 2021, 14:46 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2021, 15:08 ist
The road that caved in yesterday under IIT Delhi flyover has been fixed. Credit: Twitter/@DelhiJalBoard

The leakages in an underground water pipeline beneath the IIT-Delhi flyover, where a portion of the road caved in after rains on Saturday, have been plugged, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said on Sunday.

"After working round the clock, the leakages of waterline under the IIT flyover have been attended. One upstream manhole is being plugged and @pwddelhi (Public Works Department) has constructed the road," the DJB tweeted.

The PWD had earlier said the portion of the road caved in because of the leakage in an underground DJB line.

Also Read | Part of Delhi road under IIT flyover caves in, traffic affected

"Our engineers are on the spot and are fixing the road. The road caved in because of an underground DJB line which is leaking. The leaking line eroded the road leading to cave-in. It is being attended on priority," PWD Engineer-in-Chief Shashi Kant had said.

The capital has witnessed rainfall for five days on the trot, starting Tuesday last week.

The Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker for the city, recorded 100 mm rainfall on Tuesday, 5.4mm on Wednesday, 5.2mm on Thursday, 72 mm on Friday and 43.6 mm on Saturday.

Over 126mm rainfall was gauged at the Ridge weather station between 8.30 am on Saturday and 8.30 on Sunday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Delhi
Delhi Jal Board
PwD
Rainfall
cave in
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

India's satellite navigation sector headed for growth

India's satellite navigation sector headed for growth

Covid vaccine at doorstep for the old in Kolkata

Covid vaccine at doorstep for the old in Kolkata

The tech behind Tokyo Olympics' fast track

The tech behind Tokyo Olympics' fast track

DH Toon | PM's promise of $5 tn economy may be delayed

DH Toon | PM's promise of $5 tn economy may be delayed

Now, savour ‘holiges’ made of cocoa beans, arecanuts

Now, savour ‘holiges’ made of cocoa beans, arecanuts

DH Toon | Wounded Congress looks to 'refresh' leaders

DH Toon | Wounded Congress looks to 'refresh' leaders

We need to count the pandemic’s invisible deaths

We need to count the pandemic’s invisible deaths

The rise of India's 21st century women athletes

The rise of India's 21st century women athletes

 