DCW chief meets Unnao rape survivor at Lucknow hospital

Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal on Monday met the Unnao rape survivor at a Lucknow hospital where she has been admitted after a road accident, and said she should be airlifted to Delhi for better treatment as she is "critical".

On Sunday, the woman, who has made rape allegation against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, her two aunts and their advocate met with an accident while on their way to meet kin who is lodged in Rae Bareli jail in a separate case, police said.

The car in which they were travelling was hit by a truck in Rae Bareli.

While the two aunts died in the accident, the rape survivor and the lawyer received serious injuries and have been admitted to the Lucknow's King George's Medical University, police said.

"I met Unnao rape survivor, her lawyer and doctors. The doctors told me that the victim and the lawyer are critical and have fewer chances of survival. Doctors believe that they should be airlifted to the best hospital in Delhi. The family also wants this. I am talking to the hospital. We will shoulder the responsibility," Maliwal posted on Twitter.

She also claimed that no one from the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has visited the woman till now.

Sengar was arrested on April 13 last year and is currently in jail.

"DGP is saying that it was an accident. Come to the hospital, Yogi Adityanath. His MLA post should be taken away. The case should be transferred to the Supreme Court and Sengar should be hanged to death within 15 days. If he is let off today, several Nirbhayas of the country will be left disappointed," she posted on Twitter, tagging the UP Chief Minister.