DCW chief says southwest Delhi murder case 'terrifying'

The southwest Delhi incident comes a few months after the grisly Shraddha Walkar murder case

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 15 2023, 16:30 ist
  • updated: Feb 15 2023, 16:30 ist
Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal. Credit: PTI File Photo

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Wednesday termed "terrifying" an incident in which a man strangled his girlfriend, stuffed her body inside a fridge, and went off to marry another woman the same day.

The incident took place on the intervening night of February 9 and 10 in southwest Delhi and the accused has been arrested, police said on Tuesday.

In a tweet, Maliwal said that "a few months ago, the heart-wrenching Shraddha (Walkar) murder case shook humanity".

"Now, a girl named Nikki Yadav was killed by her boyfriend, (he) kept the dead body in a fridge and married someone else the next day. Terrifying, how long will girls continue to die like this," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

The southwest Delhi incident comes a few months after the grisly Shraddha Walkar murder case.

Aaftab Amin Poonawala, 28, allegedly strangled Walkar, his live-in partner, on May 18 last year and sawed her body into several pieces which he kept in a fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Chhattarpur. He later disposed of the body parts across the city over several days.

India News
Delhi
DCW

