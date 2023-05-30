Death of pilgrims in Jammu accident unfortunate: Murmu

Death of pilgrims in Jammu bus accident extremely unfortunate: President Murmu

Ten Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims, most of them from Bihar, were killed and 57 others were injured as their bus fell into a gorge on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 30 2023, 12:07 ist
  • updated: May 30 2023, 12:07 ist
At least 10 people were killed and 55 others injured on Tuesday after a bus plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu district, May 30, 2023. Credit: IANS Photo

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said the death of pilgrims in a bus accident in Jammu was extremely unfortunate and offered her deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones.

She also wished speedy recovery to those injured.

Ten Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims, most of them from Bihar, were killed and 57 others were injured on Tuesday as their bus fell into a gorge after skidding off the road and ramming into the railing of a bridge on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

Also Read | Circus performer shot dead by militants in J&K's Anantnag

The bus, which was on its way to Katra, met with the accident in Jajjar Kotli area, they said.

The bus was carrying pilgrims from outside Jammu and Kashmir to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. Katra is the base camp for pilgrims visiting the famous shrine atop Trikuta hills.

"The death of many pilgrims in the bus accident in Jammu is extremely unfortunate. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. I wish the injured people a speedy recovery," the president tweeted in Hindi.

