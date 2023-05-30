Death of pilgrims in Jammu bus accident extremely unfortunate: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said the death of pilgrims in a bus accident in Jammu was extremely unfortunate and offered her deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones.
She also wished speedy recovery to those injured.
जम्मू में हुई बस दुर्घटना में कई तीर्थयात्रियों की मृत्यु अत्यंत दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। अपने प्रियजनों को खोने वाले परिवारों के प्रति मेरी गहरी शोक-संवेदनाएं। मैं घायल हुए लोगों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करती हूं।
Ten Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims, most of them from Bihar, were killed and 57 others were injured on Tuesday as their bus fell into a gorge after skidding off the road and ramming into the railing of a bridge on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.
The bus, which was on its way to Katra, met with the accident in Jajjar Kotli area, they said.
The bus was carrying pilgrims from outside Jammu and Kashmir to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. Katra is the base camp for pilgrims visiting the famous shrine atop Trikuta hills.
"The death of many pilgrims in the bus accident in Jammu is extremely unfortunate. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. I wish the injured people a speedy recovery," the president tweeted in Hindi.
