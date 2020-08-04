Decked up Ayodhya awaits Ram Temple 'bhoomi pujan'

Painted in yellow and illuminated with bright lights making one think as if it was 'Diwali', a decked up Ayodhya is all set to witness the 'bhoomi pujan' of the proposed Ram Temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi-the biggest event in its age old history-on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be laying the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in the presence of prominent saints from across the country.

The temple town has been decorated with colourful arches on the way leading to the Ram Janmabhoomi while yellow and saffron flags fluttered on the rooftops of houses and shops.

A festive atmosphere prevailed in Ayodhya with loudspeakers atop important temples and ashrams, as well as shops blaring couplets of the Ramcharitmanas, the Hindu epic penned by Goswami Tulsidas.

The bright illumination at the temples, ashrams and mutts as well as at the houses in Ayodhya make one think as if it is 'Diwali' (festival of light).

Over five thousand coloured pitchers, which would be decorated with green mango leaves, would be placed on the way from Saket Degree College to the Janmabhoomi on Wednesday. Modi would be landing at the specially made helipad inside the College and from there drive down to the venue.

A 'maha aarti' (a ritual with earthen lamps) would be held on Wednesday on the bank of the holy Saryu river with 2,100 earthen lamps, the NGO, which was organising the event, said in Ayodhya on Tuesday.

The 'bhoomi pujan' rituals had begun on Monday and would culminate on Wednesday with the laying of the foundation stone by the Prime Minister.

The borders of the town had been sealed completely and the entry of outsiders without passes had been banned. The residents of the town had been asked to keep identification proof.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was likely to reach Ayodhya later in the day, according to the Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Teerth Trust, which was overseeing the construction of the Ram Temple.

The area around the Janmabhoomi has been declared red zone and no one is being allowed in without specially issued security passes, police sources said.

Over one lakh kilogram of 'laddoos' would be distributed among the local residents as 'prasad' on the day of 'bhoomi pujan'. Besides that, all the guests who will be attending the ceremony, will be given silver coins engraved with the portraits of Lord Ram, Sita, Laxman and Hanuman.