Decomposed body of Mauritius man found in Delhi

Decomposed body of 66-year-old man from Mauritius found near Geeta Colony underpass: Delhi Police

The body, which has been preserved in a hospital, seems to be two to three days old

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 18 2023, 12:58 ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2023, 13:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The highly-decomposed body of a 66-year-old man from Mauritius was found close to an underpass in the Geeta Colony area here, police said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Bagwath Lutchmee, a resident of Mauritius, they added.

Lutchmee came to India on February 6 on a tourist visa and his body was found on Friday evening after a passerby informed police, they said.

The body seemed to be two to three days old. It has been preserved in a hospital.

Teams have been formed and a probe has been launched, a senior police officer said, adding that they are visiting the areas where the deceased had gone before his death for inquiry purposes.

India News
Delhi
Delhi Police
mauritius

