Decomposed body of transgender person found in Delhi

The decomposed body of a 50-year-old transgender person was found inside her house in central Delhi's Nabi Karim area on Friday, police said.
On Thursday, a missing report of one Lichi, a resident of Bagichi Allaudin Nabi Karim, was lodged by one Babita Kinner, a resident of Krishna Basti, Nabi Karim.
She told police that Lichi was missing since Tuesday, a senior police officer said.
At around 3 pm on Friday, Babita informed police that a foul smell was emanating from Lichi's house following which, police reached the spot and entered after breaking the door.
Lichi's decomposed body was found inside the storage compartment of her bed, police said.
No visible injuries were found on the body and prima facie, the reason behind the death appears to be smothering, police said, adding that an autopsy report will ascertain the exact cause, police said.
A case of murder has been registered and further investigation is under way, they added.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
GSI survey discovers 7,000 new Japanese islands
Spotlight on Agnostic, Success on Super Saturday
GNR, Arcitc Monkeys headlining Glastonbury with Elton
ChatGPT turns to manga in 'One Piece' author experiment
In Gulmarg's mountains, stray dogs accompany soldiers
SpaceX Dragon crew enter International Space Station
India to get its first foreign university campus
Woman scribe alleges harassment by Uber driver in Delhi