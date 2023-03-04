Decomposed body of transgender person found in Delhi

The decomposed body of a 50-year-old transgender person was found inside her house in central Delhi's Nabi Karim area on Friday, police said.

On Thursday, a missing report of one Lichi, a resident of Bagichi Allaudin Nabi Karim, was lodged by one Babita Kinner, a resident of Krishna Basti, Nabi Karim.

She told police that Lichi was missing since Tuesday, a senior police officer said.

At around 3 pm on Friday, Babita informed police that a foul smell was emanating from Lichi's house following which, police reached the spot and entered after breaking the door.

Lichi's decomposed body was found inside the storage compartment of her bed, police said.

No visible injuries were found on the body and prima facie, the reason behind the death appears to be smothering, police said, adding that an autopsy report will ascertain the exact cause, police said.

A case of murder has been registered and further investigation is under way, they added.

