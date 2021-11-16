Delhi bats for WFH, closing factories to curb pollution

Delhi bats for work from home, imposing ban on industries to curb pollution

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 16 2021, 12:56 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2021, 12:56 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday said that the state government's 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign to curb vehicle pollution will be extended by 15 days till December 3. 

Rai added that in today's meeting with officials of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government proposed that work from home should be implemented in the NCR regions and construction work should be banned. They also proposed that industries in the NCR be shut as well to curb pollution.

More to follow...

Gopal Rai
Delhi
India News
Air Pollution

