Delhi bats for work from home, imposing ban on industries to curb pollution

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday said that the state government's 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign to curb vehicle pollution will be extended by 15 days till December 3.

Rai added that in today's meeting with officials of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government proposed that work from home should be implemented in the NCR regions and construction work should be banned. They also proposed that industries in the NCR be shut as well to curb pollution.

In today's meeting with officials of Punjab, Haryana, UP, Haryana, we (Delhi govt) proposed that WFH should be implemented in NCR regions; construction work should be banned, industries should be shut too (in NCR): Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai pic.twitter.com/henlWs4NTk — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2021

More to follow...

Watch the latest DH Videos here: