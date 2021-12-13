Rename Akbar Road in honour of Gen Rawat: Delhi BJP

Delhi BJP urges NDMC to rename Akbar Road in honour of General Bipin Rawat

The NDMC has received several requests in the past few days to name a road in memory of General Rawat

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 13 2021, 22:49 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2021, 23:05 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi BJP's media head Naveen Kumar has requested the New Delhi Municipal Council to rename Akbar Road after the country's first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, who recently died in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.

In a letter to the NDMC chairman, Kumar last week urged that Akbar Road in Lutyens Delhi be renamed as General Bipin Rawat Road.

"You are requested to attach a permanent memory to country's first CDS Bipin Rawat, by renaming Akbar road after General Bipin Rawat which be a true homage to him by the council," Kumar said in his letter written in Hindi.

NDMC vice chairman Satish Upadhyay said the civic body is "very keen" on having a road named after General Rawat in the area under its jurisdiction.

"Naming of a road under NDMC follows a procedure. We will discuss how to go about it and which road to name after General Rawat," he said.

The NDMC has received several requests in the past few days to name a road in memory of General Rawat, he added.

Akbar Road originating from India Gate circle connects to Teen Murti roundabout. Many landmarks, including Congress party's headquarters, is situated along the stretch.

There have been attempts before to rename Akbar Road. In October, members of an outfit defaced a signboard by scribbling 'Samrat Hemu Vikramaditya Marg' on it

India News
Delhi
General Bipin Rawat
NDMC

