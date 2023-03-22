Delhi Budget: Last mile connectivity the focus of transport sector

A 'mohalla bus' scheme to ensure last mile-connectivity and development of three ISBTs with airport-like facilities were some of the key announcements made by Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot for the transport sector in the city budget on Wednesday.

Presenting his first budget, Gahlot announced an allocation of over Rs 9,000 crore for the transport sector.

Gahlot, who also holds the Transport portfolio, said a bus fleet comprising 10,480 buses will be ready in Delhi by 2025. The city currently has 7,319 buses.

"Eighty per cent of these will be electric buses. A dedicated 'mohalla bus' scheme will be launched for last-mile connectivity in the city. As part of the scheme, 100 'mohalla' e-buses will be launched in 2023-24, while 2,180 will be inducted in next two years," he said.

According to the government, this is the first time in Delhi that electric feeder buses will be plying in remote areas.

"The anticipated expenditure for this massive induction plan of electric buses over the next 12 years is Rs 28,556 crores. I propose an allocation of Rs 3,500 crore for Delhi Government bus services towards the next financial year," Gahlot said.

The minister also announced that all 57 bus depots will be equipped with charging facilities for e-vehicles, while Sarai Kale Khan and Kashmere Gate ISBTs will be developed as bus ports with airport-like facilities.

He also announced that an international standard ISBT will come up in Dwarka

The government also plans to develop 1,400 bus queue shelters with digital screens that will display bus schedules.