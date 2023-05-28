CM Kejriwal meets Satyendar Jain in hospital

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets Satyendar Jain in hospital

He was admitted to the hospital on Thursday last after he collapsed in prison due to dizziness

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 28 2023, 14:38 ist
  • updated: May 28 2023, 14:51 ist
Arvind Kejriwal met ailing party leader Satyendar Jain. Credit: Twitter/@ArvindKejriwal

AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met ailing party leader Satyendar Jain at a hospital here on Sunday and described him as a "brave man" and "hero".

Jain, who has been in Tihar Jail since his arrest by the ED in May last year in connection with a money laundering case, was on Friday last granted six-week interim bail by the Supreme Court, on medical grounds.

He was admitted to the hospital on Thursday last after he collapsed in prison due to dizziness, party sources had said.

Also Read: Satyendar Jain granted interim bail by Supreme Court on medical grounds

Sharing pictures of his meeting with Jain on Twitter, Kejriwal said, "Met the brave man.......the hero". 

The former health minister was first admitted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Hospital, and later, shifted to the the Lok Nayak Jayaprakash (LNJP) Hospital due to breathing problems.

The Supreme Court on Friday last allowed Jain to undergo treatment in a hospital of his choice. It also directed Jain to not talk to the media during his interim bail period that ends on July 11.

