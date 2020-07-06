Delhi CM felicitates 1000th patient discharged from Covid-only Rajiv Gandhi hospital

Delhi: 1000th patient discharged from RGSSH felicitated

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal presents a certificate to the 1000th COVID-19 recovered patient during his rousing send-off from the Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital, in New Delhi, Monday July 6, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday felicitated a 57-year-old man who was the 1000th person to be discharged from a dedicated Covid-19 facility of the city government, officials said.

The man (name withheld), a resident of Uttam Nagar, was discharged from the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) on July 3 along with his wife who had also contracted Covid-19.

"CM Kejriwal felicitated our 1000th patient to mark the milestone, and the recovered patient's wife was also present on the occasion," Director RGSSH, Dr B L Sherwal said.

The chief minister also inaugurated the expanded ICU facility.

 "The number of ICU beds for coronavirus patients has now been expanded from 45 to 200," he said.

Besides, Kejriwal via video-conferencing facility, also exhorted Covid-19 patients who are recovering at the RGSSH to donate plasma once they fully recover, Sherwal said.

RGSSH was one of the first government-run facilities to have been converted to a dedicated Covid-19 hospital.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain was last month admitted first at RGSSH for undergoing treatment for Covid-19.

