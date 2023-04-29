Delhi cop killed after vehicle hits his bike

Delhi cop killed after vehicle hits his bike at Delhi-Gurugram expressway

The driver fled from the spot immediately after the incident

PTI
PTI, Gurugram,
  • Apr 29 2023, 22:15 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2023, 22:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A Delhi Police assistant sub-inspector died after being hit by a speeding vehicle on Delhi-Gurugram expressway, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened when Naresh Kumar Yadav (52), a resident of Saraswati Enclave Colony here, was returning home after work on Friday morning, they said.

Yadav was posted at Kapashera police station, they said.

Also Read | B'luru: Man stabbed and gutted by muggers in brazen attack

According to police, a speeding vehicle came from behind and hit Yadav’s motorcycle. The driver fled from the spot immediately after the incident.

Police reached the spot and rushed the ASI to a hospital but he succumbed to injuries, they said.

On the complaint of Yadav’s son, an FIR was registered against the unidentified driver under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Sadar police station on Friday.

“We handed over the body to kin after the post-mortem and are trying to identify the vehicle and its driver with the help of CCTV cameras of the area,” said the investigating officer, ASI Ashok Kumar.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi
Road accident
Delhi Police
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

All thanks to ChatGPT, robotic dog answers questions

All thanks to ChatGPT, robotic dog answers questions

Duo swim in Brahmaputra for record 12 hours non-stop

Duo swim in Brahmaputra for record 12 hours non-stop

Flying tractors are a window into farming’s future

Flying tractors are a window into farming’s future

'I m terrible at partner work in dance': Hrithik Roshan

'I m terrible at partner work in dance': Hrithik Roshan

Indian-Americans' political clout growing amid 2024 run

Indian-Americans' political clout growing amid 2024 run

Abhilash Tomy is 1st Indian to finish Golden Globe Race

Abhilash Tomy is 1st Indian to finish Golden Globe Race

New Zealand fights to save its flightless national bird

New Zealand fights to save its flightless national bird

Pampered summers

Pampered summers

From Allahabad to Prayagraj

From Allahabad to Prayagraj

AI robots, dogs to be deployed for Goa beach security

AI robots, dogs to be deployed for Goa beach security

 