Delhi court dismisses interim bail plea of Apoorva Shukla, Rohit Tiwari's wife

A Delhi court Tuesday dismissed an interim bail application of Apoorva Shukla, arrested in connection with the alleged murder of her husband Rohit Shekhar Tiwari, the son of former Uttarakhand chief minister N D Tiwari.

Shukla had sought interim bail for two months on the ground that she suffered spinal column injury in Tihar jail where she is currently lodged.

Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav directed the Tihar Jail Superintendent to ensure her medical treatment at Safdarjung Hospital here, said her lawyer.

In her interim bail application, filed through advocate Mehmood Pracha, she said that she suffered slip disc injury by slipping in jail.

The court had earlier directed the jail authorities to provide treatment to Shukla at a good hospital other than the jail dispensary and Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital for her psychological problems which include depression and sleep disorder.

Rohit's mother Ujjwala Tiwari had alleged before the court that Shukla had married Rohit as he was the son of the late veteran politician and she believed she would get a ticket to contest elections at Indore after marrying him.

Ujjwala, who was represented by advocate Tariq Nasir, had alleged that relations turned tense between Rohit and his wife immediately after their marriage and she fought with him on trivial issues.

Shukla, a lawyer, was arrested on April 26 last year on charges of Tiwari''s murder.

Rohit was smothered to death on the intervening night of April 15 and 16, the autopsy report had said.