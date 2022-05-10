Delhi demolition drive: Bulldozers reach New Friends Colony, Mangolpuri

A day after the Delhi Municipal Corporation razed illegal buildings in Shaheen Bagh, bulldozers have now reached New Friends Colony area and Mangolpuri to carry out an anti-encroachment drive.

#WATCH Bulldozer being brought to New Friends Colony area of Delhi where the South Delhi Municipal Corporation is set to carry out an anti-encroachment drive pic.twitter.com/3PorPPiao3 — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2022

AAP MLA Mukesh Ahlawat who questioned the use of bulldozers to raze illegal construction in Mangolpuri has been detained. "The anti-encroachment drive is going on. A local MLA (Mukesh Ahlawat) came here and said what's the need for using JCBs. To prevent the situation from getting jeopardised, we have detained the MLA," Sammer Sharma, DCP, Outer District, Delhi Police, told ANI.

Encroachment drives were planned in SDMC areas after Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta wrote to the party-ruled civic body's mayor on April 20 to remove encroachment by "Rohingyas, Bangladeshis and anti-social elements".

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation had come under fire from several civil rights groups and opposition parties after it bulldozed structures in the Jahangirpuri area in an anti-encroachment drive. It was stopped following the Supreme Court's intervention.

The SDMC had prepared a 10-day action plan to remove encroachment from several areas, including Shaheen Bagh.

(With agency inputs)

More to follow...