Delhi: Fire in Connaught Place hotel, no one injured, say officials

There was no report of any injury to anyone

  • Jan 21 2023, 10:08 ist
  Jan 21 2023
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A fire broke out in a hotel in central Delhi's Connaught Place on Saturday morning, officials said.

There was no report of any injury to anyone, they said, adding that the hotel is in 'F' block of Connaught Place.

The Delhi Fire Services received information regarding the fire at 8.51 am, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze, the officials said.

