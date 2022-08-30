Delhi govt school student injured after ceiling fan falls on her head

Ceiling fan falls on Delhi govt school student's head

  • Aug 30 2022, 08:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

A Delhi government school student in outer Delhi’s Nangloi was injured after her class room's ceiling fan fell on her head.

The student who was injured on Saturday has been admitted to a private hospital in Nangloi and is undergoing treatment.

Narrating the incident, the student alleged that the ceiling had a damp and it was dripping.

"The fan fell off the ceiling in the classroom on August 27 when the classes were going on. The ceiling had a damp and water was dripping from it because of which the ceiling broke off and the fan fell down," she said.

