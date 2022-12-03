MCD polls: Delhi govt schools to remain closed on Dec 3

Delhi govt schools to remain closed on December 3 for MCD polls preparation

All MCD schools will also remain closed on December 3 and December 5

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 03 2022, 06:37 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2022, 06:37 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

All Delhi government schools will remain closed on December 3 in view of preparations for the municipal elections, the Directorate of Education said on Friday.

Polling for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections will be held on December 4.

"All heads of government schools of Directorate of Education are hereby informed that December 3 (Saturday) is to be declared a holiday in schools on account of polling preparations of Delhi MCD elections 2022," the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in a circular.

"The heads of schools are directed to disseminate this information among students, staff members, SMC members and parents," it said.

All MCD schools will also remain closed on December 3 and December 5.

In a notice, the MCD said, keeping in view the long hours of duty, the day after the polling day is also to be treated as "period on election duty".

With almost 90 per cent of school staff deployed for election duty, heads of all MCD schools are hereby directed to close schools for students on December 5, it said.

However, the available teachers will conduct online classes on December 5, according to the notice and a senior MCD official.

According to the State Election Commission, 13,638 polling stations have been set up across Delhi for the civic elections.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi
India News
MCD

What's Brewing

The alien in our midst

The alien in our midst

In Pics | India's top 10 most valuable firms in 2022

In Pics | India's top 10 most valuable firms in 2022

'Jonathan the Tortoise' is now oldest known land animal

'Jonathan the Tortoise' is now oldest known land animal

Pentagon debuts its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider

Pentagon debuts its new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider

Nora faces flak for holding Indian flag upside down

Nora faces flak for holding Indian flag upside down

US company turns air pollution into fuel

US company turns air pollution into fuel

Flying out of B'luru? Your face will be your ticket, ID

Flying out of B'luru? Your face will be your ticket, ID

 