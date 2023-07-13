Delhi has become gutter, price of freebies: BJP MP Gautam Gambhir

The Delhi BJP sharpened its attack on the Kejriwal government with party MP Gautam Gambhir saying the city has become a "gutter" which was a price for the freebies as swelling Yamuna water entered areas like ITO and Civil Lines on Thursday.

Gambhir asked the people of Delhi to "wake up" as nothing is "free", apparently referring to the free electricity and water supply schemes of the AAP-led city government.

Also Read: Many key areas of Delhi flooded as Yamuna swells

"Wake up Delhiites. Delhi has become a gutter. Nothing is for free, this is the PRICE!!," he tweeted.

Wake up Delhiites

Delhi has become a gutter

Nothing is for free, this is the PRICE!! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 13, 2023

The cricketer-turned-politician had also lashed at the Kejriwal government on Wednesday during his visit to meet people evacuated from flood plains, alleging the AAP did not did not spend "single penny" on infrastructure in nine years.

"Aam Aadmi Party has been only doing politics of accusations for the last nine years. They didn't spend a single penny on infrastructure in Delhi, only did politics of freebies and fooling the people," Gambhir had charged.

Also Read: Centre to sell tomatoes at discounted rates in Delhi, some other cities

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva lashed at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and accused him for "missing in action" for the last six days and visiting the Wazirabad water treatment plant for a "photo-op" only.

"People are forced to leave their houses due to the flood waters and Kejriwal has now realised his duty to go out just to get his photos clicked," he alleged.

Three water treatment plants along the Yamuna banks have been shut down due to rising water levels in the river, which will impact water supply in the city, Sachdeva alleged and held the Delhi chief minister responsible for it.

He also questioned why the government did not warn the people about the flood beforehand through advertisements.