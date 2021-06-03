HC issues summons to Ramdev on false information plea

Delhi HC issues summons to yoga guru Ramdev on plea over false information on Coronil kit

The high court orally asked the counsel for Ramdev to tell him not to make any provocative statement till the next date of hearing on July 13 and respond to the suit

Yoga guru Ramdev. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Delhi High Court Thursday issued summons to yoga guru Ramdev on a suit by Delhi Medical Association (DMA) seeking to restrain him from disseminating false information about Patanjali's Coronil kit that it is a cure for Covid-19.

The high court orally asked the counsel for Ramdev to tell him not to make any provocative statement till the next date of hearing on July 13 and respond to the suit.

DMA, on behalf of its doctor members, said Ramdev's statement affects as that medicine does not cure coronavirus and it is misleading.

