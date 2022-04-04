Delhi HC quashes LOC against Rana Ayyub, allows her to travel abroad

The Delhi High Court on Monday quashed a Look Out Circular issued against journalist and activist Rana Ayyub, saying it was issued in haste without any preconditions, affecting her fundamental rights of personal liberty and free movement

The court allowed her to travel to London and Rome for delivering her speech.

Acting on a writ petition by Ayyub, a single judge bench of Chandra Dhari Singh held the LOC "liable to be set aside as being devoid of merits as well as for infringing the human rights of the petitioner to travel abroad and exercise her freedom of speech and expression".

Ayyub was prevented from boarding the flight at Mumbai International airport on March 29 on the basis of the LOC.

Advocate Vrinda Grover, appearing for Ayyub, submitted that the petitioner is a globally renowned journalist and is being persecuted for speaking truth to power and being critical of the incumbent establishment.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, representing the ED, contended the petitioner has been involved in a very serious offence and has misappropriated funds collected in the name of Covid-19 relief work. He claimed she submitted fake bills and thus, siphoned off the money. The Enforcement Directorate had already attached her assets worth Rs 1.77 crore in connection with alleged irregularities in the collection of charitable funds, he said.

Ayyub's counsel, for her part, claimed the Look Out Circular has been issued with a mala fide, and is devoid of reasons.

The court, however, noted that Ayyub had appeared on each and every date before the Investigating Agency when summoned.

"There is no cogent reason for presuming that she would not appear before the agency and hence, no case is made out for issuing the LOC," the bench said.

In order to maintain a balance between the right of the investigating agency and fundamental rights of the petitioner, the court directed Ayyub to return back on April 11, share her travel itinerary, including addresses to be visited and deposit Rs one lakh as security before the Enforcement Directorate, Mumbai. It also told her not to tamper with evidences and influence witnesses in a case of money laundering faced by her.

Check out DH's latest videos: