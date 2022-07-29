Delhi High Court directs Jairam Ramesh, two others to delete tweets on illegal bar row

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued summons to Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera and Netta D' Souza, and also directed them to remove tweets on allegations against Union Minister Smriti Irani and her daughter related to a recent bar controversy.

The case is related to the political controversy surrounding Silly Souls Cafe and Bar, allegedly operated by Union Minister Smriti Irani's daughter Zoish Irani in Goa's Assagao.

"I am of the prima facie view that slanderous allegations were made against the plaintiff without verifying actual facts. Grave injury has been caused to the reputation of the plaintiff in view of the tweets and retweets carried out due to the press conference of the defendants. Plaintiff has made out prima facie case and balance of convenience lies in favour of the plaintiff and against the defendants," Justice Mini Pushkarna remarked.

The Congress party has alleged that the daughter of Smriti Irani was running an illegal bar in the BJP-ruled Goa.

While Smriti Irani refuted Congress' allegations terming them as "malicious" intended to "malign" her and assassinate the character of her 18-year-old student daughter, the Congress party urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sack her as Union minister.

Smriti Irani has served legal notice to Congress leaders Pawan Khera, Jairam Ramesh, and Netta D' Souza and demanded a written unconditional apology and asked them to withdraw the allegations against her daughter with immediate effect.

After the development in the court, taking to his Twitter account, Jairam Ramesh said: "The Delhi High Court has issued notice asking us to formally reply to the case filed by Smriti Irani. We look forward to presenting the facts before the court. We will challenge and disprove the spin being put out by Ms. Irani."

