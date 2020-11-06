Delhi HC puts on hold Tahir Hussain's disqualification

Delhi High Court puts on hold Tahir Hussain's disqualification as MCD councillor

The plea on behalf of the ex-AAP councillor was moved through his wife

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 06 2020, 13:49 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2020, 13:49 ist
Disqualify suspended AAP leader Tahir Hussain. Credit: PTI Photo

The Delhi High Court Friday stayed the EDMC decision to disqualify suspended AAP leader Tahir Hussain, arrested in connection with a case related to north-east Delhi riots in February, as councillor of the municipal body.

Justice Najmi Waziri put on hold the East Delhi Municipal Corporation's decision on Hussain's plea challenging it.

The court also issued notice to the corporation, represented by its standing counsel Gaurang Kanth, and sought its stand on the petition by March next year.

Advocate Rizwan, appearing for Hussain, confirmed that the court stayed the EDMC decision.

The plea on behalf of the ex-AAP councillor was moved through his wife.

EDMC had disqualified him as a councillor for allegedly being absent from House meetings for three consecutive times without information. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi High Court
Aam Aadmi Party
Tahir Hussain

What's Brewing

Raza Murad remembers Sanjeev Kumar on death anniversary

Raza Murad remembers Sanjeev Kumar on death anniversary

Llama antibodies may help treat Covid-19: Study

Llama antibodies may help treat Covid-19: Study

How to make payments via WhatsApp

How to make payments via WhatsApp

5000-year-old skeleton of woman found in Germany

5000-year-old skeleton of woman found in Germany

Too many plastic bottle caps? South Korea has an idea

Too many plastic bottle caps? South Korea has an idea

The Lead: RCB vs SRH — Who has the best chance?

The Lead: RCB vs SRH — Who has the best chance?

Looking for another Earth? Here are 300 million, maybe

Looking for another Earth? Here are 300 million, maybe

 