Delhi: Human remains found near Rapid Metro construction site

An investigation is under way to ascertain whether the remains are of a male or a female

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 18 2023, 22:53 ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2023, 22:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Human remains, yet to be identified as male or female, were found near the Rapid Metro construction site near Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan area, police said on Saturday.

According to police sources, a police control room call was received on Saturday evening regarding human body parts found near Rapid Metro construction site near Sarai Kale Khan.

Also Read | Delhi woman accuses partner of multiple rapes, shooting intimate videos without consent

"Police teams are on spot and they are trying to ascertain whether the body parts are of male or female," said a police official.

More details are awaited.

Delhi
Crime
India News

