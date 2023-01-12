Delhi L-G barred govt school teachers from travelling to Finland for training: Sisodia

Amid the ongoing tussle between the Delhi government and the lieutenant governor, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday alleged that the L-G has barred school teachers from travelling to Finland for their training.

Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, claimed that the AAP government had accepted the proposal for training and sent it to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena who "rejected" it, saying the training can be done in the country itself.

Lashing out at the L-G, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it is unfair to stop the teachers from going abroad for training.

An immediate reaction was not available from the L-G office on the allegations.

"The L-G has prohibited Delhi government school teachers to travel to Finland for training. The government had accepted the proposal for training of 30 teachers and sent it to the L-G. He (L-G) said the training can be done in the country itself," Sisodia said.

He alleged the L-G has overturned the decision taken by the chief minister and education minister in the interest of the children, by "unconstitutionally" taking over the services department.

"The national and international training received by the Delhi government school teachers contributed a lot to improve Delhi's education system. The L-G overturned the decision taken by the chief minister and education minister in the interest of the children by unconstitutionally taking over the services department," he said.

He further alleged that the L-G "disrupted" the elected government's functioning and conspired to derail Delhi's "education revolution".

"The board exam result of Delhi government schools improved to 99.6 per cent because of our initiatives. Hundreds of children from our schools are getting admission in IITs and the top medical institutes.

"Even a child from a poor family is able to dream big and get admission in the best higher educational institutions in the country. But the L-G is busy derailing Delhi's education revolution," he alleged.

"Instead of helping to make that education model more glorious, the L-G is focused on stopping the unique initiatives, it is very shameful," he said.

Kejriwal said it is unfair to stop the teachers from going abroad for training.

"We have been sending teachers of Delhi government schools abroad for training. It has contributed a lot in the education revolution in Delhi.

"It is not right to stop them from going abroad. It is alright that you (L-G) stopped me from going abroad, but let the teachers go to Finland for training," Kejriwal said.

The State Council of Educational Research and Training, Delhi, had prepared a proposal for a five-day training programme for primary in-charges of Delhi government schools and teacher educators of SCERT at Jyväskylä University in Finland.