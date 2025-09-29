Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Telangana State Election Commission announces five-phase schedule for rural local body polls

The elections to the MPTCs and ZPTCS would be held in two phases. The election notice for the first phase would be issued on October 9 and nominations can be filed from the same day.
Last Updated : 29 September 2025, 08:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 September 2025, 08:53 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsTelangana

Follow us on :

Follow Us