Delhi L-G calls DDMA meeting over rising Yamuna river

Delhi L-G V K Saxena calls DDMA meeting Thursday over rising water level of Yamuna

He expressed hope that the water level of the Yamuna will come down in the next few days.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 12 2023, 21:10 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2023, 22:50 ist
Delhi Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena. Credit: PTI Photo

Lt Governor V K Saxena has called a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday over the rising water level of the Yamuna, Raj Niwas officials said.

While inspecting the Yamuna river, which swelled to 207.83 metres on Wednesday, Saxena told reporters that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have been deployed and everyone living in low-lying areas will be evacuated.

Also Read | Delhi sees massive traffic snarls, police issue advisory

He expressed hope that the water level of the Yamuna will come down in the next few days as water discharge from Haryana's Hathnikund barrage has reduced.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DDMA
V K Saxena
India News
Delhi
Yamuna River
Yamuna
Flood

Related videos

What's Brewing

Renowned Czech author Milan Kundera passes away

Renowned Czech author Milan Kundera passes away

Panipuri: Google doodle celebrates India's street food

Panipuri: Google doodle celebrates India's street food

Kerala autorickshaw hit by wild boar; woman driver dies

Kerala autorickshaw hit by wild boar; woman driver dies

Over 78K malnourished kids in MP from January to March

Over 78K malnourished kids in MP from January to March

A look back at Megan Rapinoe’s best moments

A look back at Megan Rapinoe’s best moments

 