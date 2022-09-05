Delhi L-G V K Saxena sends legal notice to AAP leaders over 'derogatory' charges

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena sent a legal notice to AAP leaders on Monday over their "false and derogatory" charges against him for his alleged involvement in a Rs 1,400 crore "scam" during his tenure as the KVIC chairman.
The notice served on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Atishi, Durgesh Pathak, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Sanjay Singh and Jasmine Shah, among others, asks them to issue a press release "directing all members of the party and all persons associated with it, whether directly or indirectly, to cease and desist from spreading and circulating false, defamatory, malicious and unsubstantiated statements".
Read | BJP's sting operation on Delhi liquor scam a joke, says Manish Sisodia
The legal notice also asks the AAP leaders to comply with the requisitions within 48 hours of its receipt.
The AAP is up in arms against the L-G after Pathak alleged in the Assembly last week that as the chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), Saxena had pressured his employees to exchange demonetised currency notes worth Rs 1,400 crore in 2016.
