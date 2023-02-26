Delhi man kills wife and 2 sons, tries to kill self over financial woes: Police

Delhi man kills family, including 4-month-old

After killing his wife and sons, Rajesh inflicted a deep injury on his wrist, police said, adding that he is under treatment in a hospital

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 26 2023, 11:50 ist
  • updated: Feb 26 2023, 11:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 38-year-old man tried to end his life after killing his wife and two sons, including a four-month-old infant, over financial issues in west Delhi's Mohan Garden area on Sunday, police said.

They said the incident was reported from Vipin Garden. The man, identified as Rajesh (38), allegedly killed his 35-year-old wife and two sons aged five years and four months.

After killing his wife and sons, Rajesh inflicted a deep injury on his wrist, police said, adding that he is under treatment in a hospital.

The accused had sent messages to his friends in the early hours of Sunday about his financial woes. His friends alerted his brother, who informed the police around 6 am, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

The parents of the man, both aged above 75 years, were present in another room when the incident took place and police are talking to them.

Rajesh runs a general store. Earlier, he used to run a company that was engaged in ISO certification-related work. A case of murder will be registered at the Mohan Garden police station, the DCP said.

India News
New Delhi
murder
Suicide

