Army officer held in Assam over 'murder' of woman from Chennai

An Indian Army officer was arrested in Assam on Saturday for his alleged involvement in the murder of a woman, originally from Chennai.

The woman, a mother of a four-year-old daughter, was found dead at Changsari in Assam’s Kamrup district on February 15.

Police said Lt Col Amridner Singh Walia, who was posted as a public relations officer, defence at Army’s 4 Corps headquarters at Tezpur, was arrested following investigation. During the probe, it came to light that Walia was in touch with the woman over phone and she was on her way to Guwahati to meet him.

“Call details showed that the accused and the victim called each other 138 times over the phone. During questioning, the accused confessed to the crime. But our investigation is underway for more evidence,” Kamrup SP Hitesh Chandra Roy said on Saturday.

Roy said the daughter of the woman was found at Howrah police station. “The CCTV footage showed that the accused had left the minor girl in the Howrah railway station. The lady had first visited Varanasi from Chennai and then to Delhi. She then boarded the Rajdhani Express for Guwahati, where she was supposed to meet Walia,” Roy said.

Police said the 36-year-old woman was separated from her husband. “It is suspected that the lady and the accused were in a relationship but things turned sour leading to the unfortunate incident,” police said.