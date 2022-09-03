Delhi model virtual school 'anti-student', will destroy foundation of education ecosystem: Students' body

The All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO) on Saturday termed the launch of the Delhi model virtual school "anti-student" and said the move will "destroy the foundation" of the education ecosystem.

Online classes can never be a "wholesome substitute" for classroom learning, it said in a statement.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday launched the Delhi Model Virtual School (DMVS), which he claimed was "India's first such platform", while announcing that students from across the country will be eligible for admission. The school is for classes 9-12.

"According to the chief minister, this step would ensure 'revolutionary changes in education', but his past actions tend to portray a different picture altogether, where in around 50 public schools were shut down," the AIDSO statement said.

It said education is not just about "cramming facts" and "hoarding degrees" but the holistic development of a child.

"The social interactions with teachers and fellow students are crucial in nurturing young minds. Furthermore, free online education will widen the gulf between the rich and the poor students, as has already been witnessed during the lockdown phase," it added.

Practical-based science subjects can never be taught effectively through virtually simulated labs, the AIDSO said.

It claimed no new teachers have been recruited for the new model.

It said, "Teachers have been selected from the Delhi government schools and trained to suit the purpose. Now the pertinent question that arises is: if teachers from government schools are taken up for this new responsibility, who will fill the vacuum created parallelly in the public schools?"

The application process for the 2022-23 academic session of the DMVS started from Wednesday and students can apply through www.dmvs.ac.in. Any child aged between 13 and 18 who has completed Class 8 from any recognised school can apply for admission in Class 9.