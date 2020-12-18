Delhi Municipal Corporation scam bigger than commonwealth scam: Kejriwal

Civic body scam bigger than commonwealth scam: Kejriwal

Kejriwal claimed that scams of Rs 5,000-10,000 crore happen every year in municipal corporations while giving required permissions for buildings

  • Dec 18 2020, 15:40 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2020, 16:30 ist
The AAP national convenor asked Leader of Opposition in the assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri to push for a CBI probe into the alleged scam. Credit: PTI File Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the alleged scam of Rs 2,500 crore in the BJP-ruled municipal corporations was even bigger than the Commonwealth Games scam.

Addressing a special session of the Delhi Assembly, he claimed that scams of Rs 5,000-10,000 crore happen every year in municipal corporations while giving required permissions for buildings.

"It's a very painful day as we are discussing the biggest scam in MCD. Rs 2,500 crore scam is bigger than the Commonwealth Games scam. Even people on the street say there is corruption in MCD and the same people say the Delhi government is honest," he said.

"Rs 2,500 crore could have been used to pay salaries of sanitation workers, doctors and other employees of corporations. It could have been used to make 12,500 hospital beds or 7,500 Mohalla Clinics," Kejriwal added.

The AAP national convenor asked Leader of Opposition in the assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri to push for a CBI probe into the alleged scam.

"The black era of the BJP's 15-year rule in municipal corporations is about to end now. The MCDs even went to the courts over funds but they have said all dues have been paid," he said.

