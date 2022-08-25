Delhi Live: PM Modi trying to topple Delhi govt, alleges AAP; BJP hits back
Delhi Live: PM Modi trying to topple Delhi govt, alleges AAP; BJP hits back
updated: Aug 25 2022, 08:23 ist
Track Delhi-related updates here.
08:23
City to soon have 11 new hospitals adding over 10,000 beds to health infra, says Delhi govt
The national capital will soon have 11 new hospitals that will add more than 10,000 beds to the health infrastructure of the city, according to a Delhi government statement.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister ManishSisodia, who also holds the PWD portfolio, reviewed various health infrastructure projects on Wednesday.
Sisodiareviewed the progress of construction works at hospitals being built at Siraspur, Jwalapuri, Madipur, Hastsal (Vikaspuri) as well as seven new semi-permanent ICU hospitals with a capacity of 6,838 ICU beds, said a government statement.
08:22
Arvind Kejriwal govt calls special session of Delhi Assembly Friday
A special session of the Delhi Assembly will be held Friday amid a political slugfest over action by central probe agencies in theKejriwalgovernment's excise policy and the AAP accusing the BJP of trying to lure its MLAs.
08:21
Closing schools no solution, says Kejriwal on Assam school merger move
Delhi Chief Minister ArvindKejriwalon Wednesday took a jibe at the Assam government's decision to merge those schools with zero pass percentage in Class 10 examinations with other schools registering better results.
"Closing of schools is not the solution. We just need to open many new schools across the country. Instead of closing the schools, improve the school and provide quality education,"Kejriwaltweeted in Hindi.
08:21
AAP came to power to fight corruption but involved in liquor scam: BJP
Delhi BJP stepped up attack on AAP government by launching its Jan Chaupal protest from deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's Assembly constituency Patparganj on Wednesday, alleging it was "shocking" to see that those who came to cleanse the politics were involved in a liquor scam.
AAP chief ArvindKejriwalhad promised that he will not let a single tainted MLA to sit in the Assembly but has maintained two of his ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain in his cabinet, despite corruption charges against them, said Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta.
08:18
PM Modi trying to topple Delhi govt, alleges AAP; BJP hits back
Amid a political slugfest, the AAP Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making efforts to topple Delhi government, claiming that the BJP approached its four MLAs with an "offer of Rs 20 crore to switch sides or else face the CBI and ED".
The BJP countered the charges and demanded that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) disclose the names of those who approached their legislators.
The Congress also slammed the AAP government for alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy, and hit out at Delhi Chief Minister ArvindKejriwaland his deputy Manish Sisodia, saying both of them should get Bharat Ratna if there is a new category for corruption.
