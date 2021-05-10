Police conducts raids to trace man who hoarded oxygen

Delhi Police conducts raids in neighbouring states to trace businessman who had over 500 oxygen concentrators

On Friday, 105 oxygen concentrators were recovered from two upscale restaurants in south Delhi's Khan Market area

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 10 2021, 01:32 ist
  • updated: May 10 2021, 01:33 ist
Oxygen concentrators are being sold in black in the national capital and other parts of the country as well. Credit: PTI Photo

The Delhi Police on Sunday intensified the manhunt for businessman Navneet Kalra in connection with the recovery of over 500 oxygen concentrators from his restaurants and conducted multiple raids in neighbouring states, officials said.

It is suspected that Kalra has left Delhi along with his family, the police said.

Teams have been formed and raids are being conducted in Delhi-NCR and neighbouring states, a senior police officer said.

On Friday, 105 oxygen concentrators were recovered from two upscale restaurants in south Delhi's Khan Market area. The restaurants are owned by Kalra.

Covid-19 crisis | 144 held for black-marketing, hoarding: Pandemic turns into money-minting opportunity in Delhi

On Saturday, the police transferred the case to the Crime Branch.

On Thursday, 419 oxygen concentrators were recovered from another restaurant owned by Kalra and a farmhouse in south Delhi. Four men were arrested during the raids.

The oxygen concentrators had been imported from China by a private company.

Kalra has been absconding since the raids and his mobile phone is switched off, according to police.

 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi
Delhi Police
oxygen

Related videos

What's Brewing

Covid-19 rages in the world’s most vaccinated country

Covid-19 rages in the world’s most vaccinated country

Mother's Day | Meet the Supermoms who do it all

Mother's Day | Meet the Supermoms who do it all

'Over 50,000 people die every year from snakebites'

'Over 50,000 people die every year from snakebites'

Iraqi heritage ruined by desert sun, rain, state apathy

Iraqi heritage ruined by desert sun, rain, state apathy

The mother who encouraged her child to aim for mars

The mother who encouraged her child to aim for mars

 