Delhi Police Constable dies due to COVID-19, first death in force

A 31-year-old Constable, who died after falling sick, has become the first victim of COVID-19 in Delhi Police.

Amit Kumar, who hailed from Sonepat in Haryana, was posted in north-west Delhi's Bharat Nagar Police Station and was taken to a nearby hospital after he fell sick on Tuesday.

He was first taken to Deep Chand Bandhu hospital and given medication. Later Tuesday evening, he again felt uncomfortable and taken to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Officials said Kumar had showed no symptoms till Monday evening but later he developed fever and breathing trouble.

His sample, which was taken before his death, was sent for testing and the results confirmed the virus infection.

He is survived by his wife and a three-year-old son.

"The sudden demise of Constable Amit Kumar from PS Bharat Nagar has saddened the police fraternity. We stand by his family in this hour of grief and pray to the Almighty to provide strength to bear this loss. All assistance to his family will be provided," Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava said on Twitter.

Police personnel who came in contact with the constable have been home quarantined.

With this, at least 65 people have died in the national capital due to COVID-19 and this is the first death in Delhi Police. Around 25 personnel in Delhi Police has so far tested positive for COVID-19.