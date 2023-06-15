Delhi police seek cancellation of minor's case against WFI chief Brij Bhushan; files chargesheet

Delhi Police on Thursday recommended the cancellation of the case filed by the minor wrestler against the WFI chief, telling the court that no corroborative evidence was found. They filed the chargesheet against the embattled WFI head.

"The cancellation report has been filed," says public prosecutor Atul Srivastava after Delhi Police files a cancellation report in the POCSO case against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The case was based on the allegations of the minor's father who recorded a fresh statement later… pic.twitter.com/FYFtWiCVps — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 15, 2023

The minor's father had earlier altered his stance saying he had 'deliberately' filed the plaint on him.

The protest against the WFI chief has been gathering steam with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur guaranteeing a few things to the wrestlers following their meet. One of them was that a chargesheet in the case against Brij Bhushan would be filed today, and the other was that elections for the WFI chief's post would be held by the end of this month. The election date, as of now, has been set for July 6.

More to follow...