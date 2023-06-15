No proof of POCSO charges against WFI head: Delhi cops

Delhi police seek cancellation of minor's case against WFI chief Brij Bhushan; files chargesheet

They told the court that there was no corroborative evidence in the case.

DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 15 2023, 12:21 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2023, 12:30 ist
WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Police on Thursday recommended the cancellation of the case filed by the minor wrestler against the WFI chief, telling the court that no corroborative evidence was found. They filed the chargesheet against the embattled WFI head.

The minor's father had earlier altered his stance saying he had 'deliberately' filed the plaint on him.

The protest against the WFI chief has been gathering steam with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur guaranteeing a few things to the wrestlers following their meet. One of them was that a chargesheet in the case against Brij Bhushan would be filed today, and the other was that elections for the WFI chief's post would be held by the end of this month. The election date, as of now, has been set for July 6. 

More to follow...

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
WFI
Wrestlers
India News

