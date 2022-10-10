Delhi Police to question ex-AAP minister Rajendra Pal

Delhi Police to question ex-AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam over religious conversion event

Gautam has been issued a notice to appear for questioning along with some others

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 10 2022, 21:34 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2022, 21:34 ist
Rajendra Pal Gautam. Credit: PTI Photo

The Delhi Police will question former minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Tuesday over his presence at a religious conversion event where Hindu deities were allegedly denounced, senior officials said.

He has been issued a notice to appear for questioning along with some others, a senior police official said.

The former minister will be questioned about his presence in the event and details will be sought from him regarding what actually happened there, he said.

Gautam resigned from his post on Sunday amid a controversy over his presence at the religious conversion event.

AAP leader who quit as minister now calls Modi weak PM, says UP CM must resign for not protecting Dalits

The BJP had used the issue to attack AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal during the election campaigning in Gujarat and accused him of being "anti-Hindu".

In a letter shared on Twitter, Gautam said he attended the event in his personal capacity and it had nothing to do with his party or the ministry. He lashed out at the BJP for targeting Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), alleging the saffron party was doing "dirty politics" on the issue.

Gautam, who was the Minister for Social Welfare, SC and ST, Registrar of Co-operative Societies and Gurudwara Elections, said he is resigning as minister as he does not want his leader or AAP to be in trouble because of him. 

Delhi Police
Rajendra Pal Gautam
Aam Aadmi Party
AAP
Religious conversion
Delhi
India News

