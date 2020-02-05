Delhi polls: The saga of politics of hate in Delhi

Addressing his first rally in Delhi towards the upcoming Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India of the 21st Century does not approve of the politics of hate. “In the India of 21st century, politics of hate will not work. Only politics of development will,” he said.
