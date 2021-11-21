Delhi pollution: Schools to stay shut till further notice

Schools in Delhi, which have been closed since Wednesday, will remain shut until further notice, the national capital's Directorate of Education announced, according to news agency ANI.
The closing of schools was a part of the AAP government's measures to curb pollution in Delhi.
More to follow...
Check out latest DH videos here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Music therapy as treatment for illnesses
Saudi women's football league sparks 'pro' hope
Venezuelan orchestra sets Guinness record
Unyielding rain piles misery on Karnataka
DH Toon | I come from an India...
20 years of the original Xbox: The best-selling games
India's cleanest city turns waste into fuel, money
Heavy downpour in Andhra Pradesh triggers flash floods