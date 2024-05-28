'Baseless': SpiceJet refutes claims By KAL Airways, Kalanithi Maran seeking Rs 1,323 crore in damages

SpiceJet on Tuesday refuted claims By KAL Airways and Kalanithi Maran regarding seeking damages of Rs 1323 crore

Calling the damages claims "baseless", the airlines said that the matter is devoid of any merit and appears to be an endeavour to sensationalise the issue and mislead the public, reported Reuters.

This comes after KAL Airways and Kalanithi Maran on May 27 said that they will seek more than Rs 1,323 crore in damages from SpiceJet and its chief Ajay Singh as well as challenge the recent Delhi High Court order in the ongoing dispute between the two sides.

On May 17, a division bench of the court set aside a single judge bench order that had upheld an arbitral award asking SpiceJet and its promoter Ajay Singh to refund Rs 579 crore plus interest to Maran.

The bench allowed the appeals filed by Singh and SpiceJet challenging the single judge's order, passed on July 31, 2023, and remanded the matter back to the court concerned to consider the petitions challenging the arbitral award afresh.

Against this backdrop, Maran and his firm KAL Airways have decided to challenge the ruling after consultation with their legal counsel.

The decree holders -- KAL Airways and Maran -- "believe that the aforesaid judgement is deeply flawed and warrants further scrutiny".

The case dates back to early 2015, when Singh, who owned the airline earlier, bought it back from Maran after it was grounded for months due to resource crunch.

(With PTI inputs)