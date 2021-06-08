Delhi reports 316 new Covid-19 cases and 41 deaths

The national capital recorded 316 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.44 per cent, and 41 fatalities, according to the health bulletin released on Tuesday.

The number of new coronavirus cases and the positivity rate saw a slight increase from Monday's figures.

Delhi had reported 231 instances of the Covid-19 infection, the lowest since March 2, with the positivity rate dipping to 0.36 per cent, according to the health bulletin released on Monday. The fatalities stood at 36.

Forty-one more people succumbed to the disease in a day, pushing the death toll here to 24,668, the latest bulletin said.

On Sunday, Delhi had recorded 34 fatalities, the lowest in around two months, and 381 cases with positivity of 0.5 per cent.

On Saturday, the city had reported 60 fatalities and 414 new cases of Covid-19 with a positivity rate of 0.53 per cent. The day before, it had recorded 50 deaths and 523 new cases with a positivity rate of 0.68 per cent.