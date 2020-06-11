Delhi reports highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the national capital with Thursday reporting the highest single-day spike of 1,877 cases while the death toll crossed the 1,000-mark with the addition of 101 more deaths.

The number of people under treatment also crossed 20,000 mark. At present, there are 20,871 people under treatment, including 16,241 with mild symptoms or no symptoms at all in home isolation.

With fresh cases, Delhi now has 34,687 cases out of which 14,843 were reported in June so far, which accounted for 42.79 per cent of the total cases. In May, the capital had 16,326 cases.

Sixty-five of the 101 deaths were reported in the last couple of days while the rest were from earlier days. The toll has now touched 1,085.

According to Thursday's bulletin, 486 people have been discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 12,731. So far, 2.71 lakh samples have been tested for virus infection, including 5,360 fresh samples.

The Delhi government has raised the alarm bells as it projected that the capital would have 44,000 cases by mid-June and one lakh cases by June 30. It also projected that there would be 2.25 lakh cases by July 15 and 5.25 lakh cases by July-end.

While an expert panel had suggested that the capital may need 80,000 beds by July-end, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the number of beds needed would be around 1.50 lakh as people from outside Delhi are expected to come here for treatment.

The Delhi government had reserved the hospitals for bonafide residents but Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had reversed the decision, saying it does not stand Constitutional scrutiny.

Kejriwal has also said that he would hit the streets on Friday to examine public facilities like stadiums and banquet halls and assess whether they could be made make-shift hospitals.

Delhi government is also of the view that the capital has entered the third stage of community transmission of virus infection but the Centre believes that is not the case. Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain has said that the source of infection of more than 50 per cent of COVID-19 patients here could not be ascertained.