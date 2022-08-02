Delhi reports third monkeypox case; India's tally at 8

Delhi reports third monkeypox case; India's tally stands at eight

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 02 2022, 15:36 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2022, 15:56 ist
A security personnel stands guard outside an isolation ward dedicated for patients showing monkeypox symptoms, at Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad. Credit: PTI Photo

A 35-year-old man of African origin with no recent history of foreign travel has tested positive for monkeypox in Delhi, making it the country's eighth case of the infection and the city's third, official sources said on Tuesday.

The man was admitted to the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital on Monday, they said.

The first monkeypox patient was discharged on Monday night.

Monkeypox
Delhi
India News

