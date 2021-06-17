Delhi riots: Court orders immediate release of 3 student activists from jail

A Delhi court on Thursday ordered the release of Delhi riots accused Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal and Asif Iqbal Tanha who were granted bail by the Delhi High Court on June 15.

Additional Sessions Judge at Karkardooma Courts Revinder Bedi said the order was passed for releasing the accused and an intimation has been sent to Tihar jail authorities.

The court rejected a plea by the Delhi Police for more time to verify documents.

The court on Wednesday deferred the order as Delhi police, for their part, sought time for verification of the addressee of the surities.

On Thursday, the accused rushed to the High Court accusing Delhi police of delaying the matter.

A bench of Justices Sidharth Mridul and Anup J Bhambhani said, "We are not going to monitor the proceedings before the trial court. We can only say that it has to deal with the matter with promptitude. Our order has to be implemented, there cannot be two views on that."

The HC asked the counsel to appear before the trial court and posted the matter for consideration at 3.30 pm.

Delhi Police had on Wednesday approached the Supreme Court challenging the June 15 order by the High Court granting bail to three student activists in a case of larger conspiracy related to the northeast Delhi riots last year, which claimed the lives of 53 people and left hundreds of others injured.