Delhi schools in areas bordering Yamuna to remain closed till July 18

The DoE said schools in all districts will function normally from Wednesday onwards.

  • Jul 16 2023, 22:32 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2023, 22:32 ist
People from low-lying areas carry their belongings while relocating to a safer place after the Yamuna river inundated the nearby areas. Credit: PTI Photo

All government and private schools in areas bordering the Yamuna river will remain closed on July 17 and 18, the Directorate of Education (DoE) said on Sunday.

All flood-hit schools may arrange online classes, it said.

Parts of Delhi have been inundated after the Yamuna in the city breached its banks following days of heavy rains in its upper catchment areas, prompting the evacuation of thousands from low-lying areas.

"As flood relief camps are likely to continue to run in schools in the areas bordering the river Yamuna, all schools (government and private) in the affected Districts of DoE -- East, North East, North West-A, North, Central and South East -- shall remain closed for students on July 17 and 18," the DoE said in a circular.

Also Read | Two go missing in Yamuna in Greater Noida, NDRF called for search

The schools affected due to the floods may arrange online classes, it said.

All schools in the remaining DoE districts (North West-B, West-A, West-B, South, South West-A, South West-B and New Delhi) shall remain open, the circular stated.

"The Heads of Schools in these seven districts are at liberty to run (classes) in physical mode or hybrid mode (either offline or online) as per the convenience of their students. Heads of such schools must inform the parents about their decision well in advance," it said.

The DoE said schools in all districts will function normally from Wednesday onwards.

The water level in the Yamuna was recorded at 205.98 metres on Sunday, down from the peak of 208.66 metres at 8 pm on Thursday.

