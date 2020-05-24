Delhi sees 30 more deaths due to COVID-19, 508 new cases

Thirty more deaths were added to COVID-19 toll in Delhi on Sunday, taking the total to 261 even as over 500 cases were reported for the sixth consecutive day.

In the past two days, Delhi has added 53 deaths to the official toll but the state government has not provided details about when these deaths happened and in which hospitals.

According to the medical bulletin, Delhi now has 13,418 cases, out of which 9,899 or 73.77% of the total cases were reported in May alone. On Sunday, 508 cases were reported.

No deaths were reported in the past 24 hours with officials saying the 30 deaths added to the official toll were old cases, which were now cleared by the Death Audit Committee after receiving case sheets from hospitals.

The latest medical bulletin, however, did not throw any light on the time period when these deaths happened. This is the highest addition of deaths on a single day in the toll.

Delhi government has earlier this month faced allegations of hiding data after a mismatch was detected with the official toll and the deaths reported by various hospitals. The government had blamed it on hospitals saying they were erroneous in the reporting of deaths and issued a Standard Operating Procedure for intimating such incidents.

Though the reporting of deaths was streamlined, the Delhi government has so far not provided details like the actual date of deaths. Similarly, it is also not providing details of hospital-wise deaths.

The medical bulletin said 273 people have been discharged in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,540. However, there are 6,617 people still under treatment, including 3,314 under home isolation.

Delhi has so far conducted tests on 1.69 lakh samples, including 4,826 fresh samples.

Since May 19, Delhi has been reporting more than 500 cases and it has been rising since then. However, on Saturday, the numbers have slightly declined. On May 18, there were 299 cases while May 19 had reported 500 cases, May 20 with 534 cases and May 21 with 571 cases. May 22 reported 660 cases, the biggest spike in a single day, while on May 23, the numbers declined to 591.