Delhi sees 4,067 new Covid-19 cases, 73 deaths

Delhi recorded 4,067 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection tally to 5.86 lakh on Friday, while the toll rose to 9,497 with 73 more deaths, according to a health bulletin.
A record 85,003 tests, including 40,191 RT-PCR tests, were conducted the previous day and the positivity rate dipped to 4.78 per cent, the Health Department said.
The active cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) dropped to 28,252 from 29,120. The number of cases climbed to 5,86,125, including 9,497 fatalities, it said.
