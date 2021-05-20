Delhi University postpones final year, semester exams to June 7

DU postpones final year, semester exams to June 7

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 20 2021, 18:08 ist
  • updated: May 20 2021, 18:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Delhi University has postponed the exams for final semester/year students to June 7, an official order said on Thursday.

The exams were scheduled to be held from May 15. However, due to the rising Covid-19 cases in the national capital, the exams were deferred till June 1.

The university, in a statement, said it will soon release the new date sheet.

"The new date sheets shall be released in soon and shall be available on the website of the University of Delhi. The detailed guideline regarding the May/June 2021 examination will be issued in due course of time," it said.

The exams will be held online and in the open book format. 

