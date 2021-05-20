Delhi University postpones final year, semester exams to June 7

The Delhi University has postponed the exams for final semester/year students to June 7, an official order said on Thursday.
The exams were scheduled to be held from May 15. However, due to the rising Covid-19 cases in the national capital, the exams were deferred till June 1.
The university, in a statement, said it will soon release the new date sheet.
"The new date sheets shall be released in soon and shall be available on the website of the University of Delhi. The detailed guideline regarding the May/June 2021 examination will be issued in due course of time," it said.
The exams will be held online and in the open book format.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Arctic warmed three times faster than Earth since 1971
Rohingyas battle Covid-19 symptoms with home remedies
ByteDance CEO to leave post to 'read and daydream'
Paying people to get jabs might work; Is it ethical?
To mask or not to mask? Vaccinated America's conundrum
Gaza's health system buckling under repeated wars
Bitcoin struggles for footing on worries over China
DH Toon | 'Finally PM, CM are on same page'
Fed up with toxic air, Jakarta waits for court ruling